It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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Operation Roaring Lion Day 32: The IDF's Accidental Game Changer
Also, the absolute failure of Ben Gvir's execution law, the Palestinian Authority celebrates violence, and more.
  Amit Segal
Operation Roaring Lion Day 31: Israel Offers to Replace Qatar
Also, the Knesset passes its first election-year budget in decades, fake drama at the Holy Sepulchre, and more.
  Amit Segal
Operation Roaring Lion Day 30: Hezbollah Begs for Peace
Also, the insufficient response to settler violence, Iran's internal split, and more.
  Amit Segal
Operation Roaring Lion Day 28: Bibi Sets a Timeframe
Also, the region after the war, the IDF chief warns of the army's collapse, and more.
  Amit Segal
Operation Roaring Lion Day 27: Trump's Three Choices
Also, Iran learns from Hamas, Israel's annoying German, and more.
Operation Roaring Lion Day 26: What's in the Box?
Iran sends Trump a mystery gift. Also, the regime demands victory at the negotiating table, racism in the prime minister’s office, and more.
  Amit Segal
Operation Roaring Lion Day 25: The Away Game Trump Chose to Play
Also, drama in Israel’s defense establishment, my CNN appearance, and more.
Operation Roaring Lion Day 24: Kharg First Then Hormuz
Also, Trump's bizarre ultimatum, Qatar tries to opt out, and more.
  Amit Segal
Operation Roaring Lion Day 23: 200 Injured by Iranian Missile
Also, Iran starts to act like its proxies, and more.
Operation Roaring Lion Day 21: Netanyahu Pulls Ahead
Also, another look at October 7, and more.
Operation Roaring Lion Day 20: The First Energy War
Also, Turkey gets sidelined, and more.
Operation Roaring Lion Day 19: Inside the Hunt for Ali Larijani
Also, Israel has a new war goal, a powerful flight home, and more.
  Amit Segal
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