View of a giant election campaign poster displayed on a building in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod, showing Prime Minister and Likud party chairman Benjamin Netanyahu alongside leaders of opposition parties, with the slogan “Right or Palestine,” ahead of Israel’s upcoming general elections, October 5, 2026. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

It’s Thursday, October 22, and we’re five days from the election. This is the last chance to define the message to voters, and three of the closing ads capture the anxieties and aspirations of this race.