Israeli Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara arrives at the Jerusalem District Court for a hearing in the trial of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, November 25, 2026. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

It’s Wednesday, November 25, and the judges in Netanyahu’s trial are dismantling his indictment one case at a time. On Case 4000, for the third time in three years, they proposed dropping the charge altogether. On Case 2000, they have “serious doubts” whether the conduct is a criminal offense at all. Only Case 1000, the cigars and champagne affair, should proceed to a verdict, they suggested, and soon.