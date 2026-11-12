Former Israeli Prime Minister and Beyachad party chairman Naftali Bennett speaks alongside opposition leader and former Prime Minister Yair Lapid at the party’s election headquarters in Tel Aviv, following the closing of polling stations and the release of exit poll results on Israel’s general election night, October 28, 2026. (Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90)

It’s Thursday, November 12, and “There’s a rule in politics: when Bennett and I are silent, it’s a sign something is happening,” Yair Lapid said on the day of the Knesset swearing-in ceremony. What does that say about the opposite situation, the more frequent one, in which Lapid and Bennett talk?

And more importantly, as the gossip columns used to ask: Are the two still Together?

One cannot envy Naftali Bennett, the man who now has to defuse two ticking bombs at his doorstep, preferably without anyone knowing. He promised in the election not to rely on the Arabs and not to sit with the Haredim. Now Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot is trying to swear in a minority government leaning on Ra’am and the Joint List, while Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman races toward a 61-seat government with Shas and United Torah Judaism.

I haven’t spoken with Bennett lately (as noted, he’s silent), but his predicament is clear. A government leaning on the Arabs would be headed by Eisenkot; a government with the Haredim, by Liberman. Bennett would be the one absorbing all the justified criticism for breaking his promise, without winning the premiership. One may assume he would be happy with a unity government in which he is a senior minister (finance? foreign?) and has a full term to recalculate his route.

On the face of it, what stopped him from doing what Liberman did? Just as Liberman announced flatly, on day one, that there was nothing to talk about regarding a minority government, a similar statement by Bennett on the Haredi issue would have eliminated the possibility that runs 180 degrees against his election platform. Only a unity government with the emir of Qatar would be more problematic for him than total surrender to the Haredim.

Four problems prevent it. First, the partner. Lapid wants Netanyahu replaced at any price, in any coalition makeup. The joint journey ended in major disappointment, and it is very doubtful it will return. Some believe the two are already separated under the same political roof, but presumably they have no interest in sharing their disagreements with the public.

Second, the faction. In the effort to stem the drift to Eisenkot, Bennett’s slate came out more left-wing than he planned. There isn’t a single religious Zionist on it, for example. That means less room to maneuver. Third, the base. It is doubtful that his new voters would permit going into a government with Netanyahu.

And fourth, and worst of all: the question of the alternative. Bennett has no independent option of going with the right, because 53+7 is still not 61. Go to elections? Whoever is seen as responsible will pay a heavy price. So Eisenkot and Liberman half-ignore him, running their initiatives over his head in the belief that pressure will do its work in the absence of alternatives.

The former prime minister doesn’t always excel at the ballot box, but he is the country’s champion at post-election poker, even with a mediocre hand. So far, he hasn’t laid out his cards. He just watches the cards, looks at the other players’ faces, and stays silent.

This is an excerpt from my weekly column in Israel Hayom.

Israelis stand in line to cast their votes at a polling station in Tel Aviv during Election Day, October 27, 2026. (Miriam Alster/FLASH90)

One hundred Israelis go to the polls on election day, all of whom are over 22 and all of whom also voted in the previous election. Fifty of them voted for the Netanyahu bloc last time, 50 against. How many of them changed their minds at the ballot box?

If you followed the polls, and certainly the coverage, you might think there were many. The overhaul, the massacre, the Haredim. The astonishing answer to the question of how many of the 100 switched sides is: one.

Yes, after the stormiest four years in the country’s history, 99 percent of voters voted for the same bloc. An in-depth study by TrendZone, a young new outfit whose election polls were more accurate than many others, examined the ballot boxes. Out of nearly 6 million voters, a meticulous look at the polling stations shows that 51,000 Likud and Religious Zionism voters voted this time for Eisenkot, Liberman and Bennett; 18,000 voters made the opposite journey. All the rest may have moved from Shas to Netanyahu, or from Netanyahu to Religious Zionism leader Bezalel Smotrich, or from both to Winter, or simply stayed home.

The remaining shifts stemmed from a crazy surge in Arab turnout, an increase almost equal in size between the coalition and the Change Bloc, and of course from the fact that last time Netanyahu’s opponents burned a quarter of a million votes under the electoral threshold, and this time it was parties that support Netanyahu, or don’t rule him out, that burned 300,000.

The situation is painfully frozen: the Democrats got exactly, but exactly, the turnout that Labor and Meretz together got in the previous election. Bennett and Lapid’s Together party didn’t really bring in Likud votes and piled up its votes in the very same strongholds as Lapid’s Yesh Atid. Eisenkot’s Yashar party absorbed all the votes of the Eisenkot-Gantz National Unity camp and half of Lapid’s supporters. Despite all the early predictions, the Likud grew stronger where it was strong and weaker where it was weak. In the peripheral city of Sderot the right went up; in the kibbutzim of October 7, Be’eri and Kfar Aza, the opposition grew stronger. From the election results alone, no one could imagine what horrors took place there; they left no political imprint, either way.

And that is strange, because at the Knesset swearing-in the years we’ve been through were certainly visible. Bereaved MKs, MKs disabled in the war, MKs wounded in battle. The elected changed; the voters much less so. A note to those planning another round at the ballot box next May and certain that this time everything will change.

This is an excerpt from my weekly column in Israel Hayom.

Tomer Binbol, an outstanding athlete, holding a sign asking to be drafted into special forces.

In a country where the army spends much of its energy trying to get people in the door, a young judoka named Tomer Binbol is trying to force his way in.

Binbol, Israel’s youth champion in the 73-kilogram category, enlisted in the IDF under its outstanding-athlete track, the program that lets elite competitors keep training while they serve. But Binbol isn’t interested in training.

In October he went through the IDF’s trials for its special forces and came out with results at the level of Shayetet 13, one of the country’s most elite commando units. His goal is more modest: he wants to be a paratrooper. But despite the scores, he’s received no summons, no interview, and no one is returning his calls.

Sick of waiting, he showed up at the gate of the Paratroopers’ training base in a plain white T-shirt, holding a hand-lettered sign pleading for help to get into the unit.

Judo, the first sport in which Israel won an Olympic medal, is a national obsession. No one would blame Binbol for spending his service on the mat; he would be hailed as a national hero for bringing home a medal, or even for coming close. Instead, he is determined to join the lesser-known heroes.

Amid the fights over draft laws and a government of “those who serve,” it is worth remembering the people who actually do.

English Editor: Ari Tatarka

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