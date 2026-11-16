A large wall mural near kibbutz Galuyot in Tel Aviv, depicting U.S. president Joe Biden as a superhero defending Israel. April 15, 2024. (Miriam Alster/FLASH90)

It’s Monday, November 16, and the Biden-Netanyahu relationship has entered its literary phase. In excerpts from his new memoir published Friday, the former president takes aim at Benjamin Netanyahu’s “inability to think like a statesman and safeguard Israel’s long-term interests, not just his own short-term political needs.” It’s a fair standard, one that Biden himself failed to meet.