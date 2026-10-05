It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
brimull's avatar
brimull
9h

Your articles are consistently excellent. They are loaded with relevant information, and your insights are superb. Thank you. Keep up the good work!

Reply
Share
viv's avatar
viv
9h

The United Kingdom has been lost, but these two Jews in the'wrong position' are doing more damage to our society than one can see on the surface.

Just like those Naza creators.

It's uncomprehendable in my head

how one can willingly destroy Judaism.

Reply
Share
1 reply
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Amit Segal · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture