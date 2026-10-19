It's Noon In Israel

It’s Noon In Israel

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Jonathan in SF's avatar
Jonathan in SF
1h

Amit here’s the math - Trump endorsement plus 10 year Show Trial is a force multiplier. 61 in reach. And most of Trump’s cabinet would easily vote for Bibi. This was about as genuine and heartfelt endorsement that you will ever see. Now the question is whether Iran makes a serious move before both elections. My guess is that they lack the means to do serious damage.

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Capitan Kitty's avatar
Capitan Kitty
1m

Mr Segal tries to be on both sides of these issues, defending Bibi against Mandelblit, but slamming him for the timing of President Trump’s endorsement (it gave him suspicious feelies). It just looks like strenuous silliness!

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