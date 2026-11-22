Tents sheltering displaced Palestinians cover the grounds of Deir al-Balah Stadium in the central Gaza Strip, November 21, 2026. (Ali Hassan/Flash90)

It’s Sunday, November 22, and “a ceasefire that delivers nothing visible cannot be sustained indefinitely,” the Board of Peace told the UN Security Council on Tuesday. This week its senior adviser, Josh Gruenbaum, went further, reportedly warning Israel that the US-led body overseeing the Gaza ceasefire will hand the keys to the enclave to the UN unless there is progress.