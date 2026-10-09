It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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Dbn123's avatar
Dbn123
5h

Amit, I am so glad you wrote this column. There is not enough discussion or realization, either in Israel or the US diaspora that the incoming Democratic house (and maybe all of Congress) and what is highly likely to be a Democratic new President, will be anti-Israel, pro-Palestinian and likely anti-Semitic.

These Democrats will push for the recognition of a Palestinian state; a severe reduction in aid from America to Israel, and prohibition of certain arms sales to Israel.

Myself and many of my Jewish friends are seriously investigating making Aliyah because of what we see coming down the pike in the coming days and years.

Israel should be working hard on building its own independent arms and sourcing defensive goods from outside the United States. I realize that this seems like an extreme view but I am a NYC resident and in a city of about 1m Jews, to my great surprise, we elected a pro-Hamas, seriously anti-Semitic Mayor.

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yiftach Paltrowitz's avatar
yiftach Paltrowitz
5h

Eisenkot is a loser and will remain one. As far a pressure from "The World" [Spit!!!] If the tell us to commit suicide, the answer isnot to mollify them by pretending tocut our wrists.

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