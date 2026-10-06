It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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Nancy Kennedy's avatar
Nancy Kennedy
34m

It deeply and always saddens me that, rather than allowing a dialogue, such a host stokes fire rather than reasoned discourse. But this is our world.

I commend you, Amit, for going into such a battle and standing upright as you do. I am just sorry that this is what you must do to meet false narratives. Thank you for all that you do, each and every day. For all of us. You are a blessing and I for one am deeply grateful.

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AnxiousPrune1656's avatar
AnxiousPrune1656
1hEdited

Hi Amit, as someone who has followed your newsletter for a while now, I wonder if perhaps you could explain why in fact international journalists have not been allowed to enter Gaza. It did not seem to me that this question was properly answered in that short clip. I take it that you don’t tend to answer many of the comments here, from what I’ve seen, so if nothing else I hope this comment will stimulate conversation with others.

Another thing: I hope in the future you will refrain from including anymore such clips from Piers’s show. It’s not good for my blood pressure.

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