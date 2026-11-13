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EDA SPINKA's avatar
EDA SPINKA
4h

It is stupid to claim insider’s bedroom knowledge of Sara Netanyahu’s influence on the PM. He undoubtedly listens to her but from here to following her advice the road may be long and windy.

Amit, beware of joining the anti Bibi camp, fired only by hatred and unfounded or shallowly peurile accusations and visceral hatred, jealousy and desire for power. IT IS THE OTHER SIDE WHICH HAS NOTHING TO OFFER!!!!

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Diana Murray's avatar
Diana Murray
3h

These excerpts are incoherent.

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