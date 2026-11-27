Roaring Lion: The Most Unsuccessful Successful War
Also, the rabbis decide the prime minister.
Israeli Air Force F-16I fighter jets, March 2026. (IDF)
It’s Friday, November 27, and last year, shortly after the hostage deal, I wrote here that the attempt to kill Hamas’ leadership in Doha was the most successful failed assassination in history. In the same spirit, I have to admit that at this point Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury is the most unsuccessful successful war we have known.
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