It's Noon In Israel

It’s Noon In Israel

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Liora Jacob's avatar
Liora Jacob
2hEdited

I prefer to paraphrase Golda Meir’s astute comment:

There will only be peace when the Palestine Arabs love their own children more than they hate ours.

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yiftach Paltrowitz's avatar
yiftach Paltrowitz
2h

"Homophobic" ?? How can this made up American PR term be uttered seriously by an Israeli who claims to be a Torah observant Jew?

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