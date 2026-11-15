Election campaign billboards featuring Yashar party chairman Gadi Eisenkot and Likud party chairman and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu alongside opposition leaders are displayed along a roadside in the northern Israeli city of Haifa, October 17, 2026. (Sharon Leibel/Flash90)

It’s Sunday, November 15, and “let us enter the room,” Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement last night, “set aside all our disagreements and all our boycotts,” and “reach agreements for Israel’s security and future.” Gadi Eisenkot dismissed it as “another spin.” But the hard part is not getting the two into a room. It’s that when the leaders of the two largest parties walk in, only one can walk out as prime minister.