It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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Steven Rosenberg's avatar
Steven Rosenberg
3h

I live in Israel and will be voting for Netanyahu, despite the very reasonable opposition of my son and my girlfriend. One major issue is that Netanyahu thinks he will live forever despite being operated on for cancer. He has not prepared a successor. His warranty has expired. Yet, not one of the other candidates/parties seem capable of organizing a one-car parade. I'm still trying to find proof that Eiskenkot speaks English at all. Can't imagine him talking to Trump as an equal. Israel has to finish the job in Gaza, Lebanon and Iran quickly. The next American election will be the absolute deadline for victory.

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Margaret's avatar
Margaret
40m

Is there a way to get a transcript in English of the interview?

The words to read are too fast and also interrupted the hero by those interviewing so it’s hard to get what is being said.

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