It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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Anneliese Gordon's avatar
Anneliese Gordon
6h

It is interesting to note that the British ensured the security of their 7 staff in the UK Mission, whilst Emily Thornberry questioned whether the Israeli's could even close the Consulate bearing in mind it's in 'Palestine'. If that is so, why does the UK Mission require Israel to provide any security at all? Against whom does it require security? From where does the threat come?

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Steven Brizel's avatar
Steven Brizel
6h

After Pearl Harbor generals and admirals were cashiered but FDR neither resigned was impeached or defeated in his 1944 election campaign. The notion that Bibi is responsible for the gross failure of the IDF and the security establishment is ludicrous

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