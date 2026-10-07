It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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pete gee's avatar
pete gee
8h

Bravely expressed.

Never forget that there are more of us who have identified with the eternal plight and flight of the jews throughout the terrible injustices of history This the true ongoing Holocaust.

More of us who have at least made the imaginative and painful effort to empathise with what EXISTENTIAL really means.

And we support you all in this ongoing tribulation.

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Steve's avatar
Steve
7h

What surprised...Shocked me was the amount of (lets be honest) Jew Hatred, In The West (America). I mean I always knew it was out there. But I thought it was On The Fringes of Society (people who's family tree has very few branches). These days I am no longer surprised/shocked, these day I swing between Saddened and Pissed.

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