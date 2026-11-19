Trump Warns Iran Is Eyeing Chemical Weapons
Also, Bennett declares for unity.
Donald J. Trump delivers remarks at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral, November 6, 2026. (White House)
It’s Thursday, November 19, and “Iran is looking at gases, looking at bio,” President Donald Trump told Fox News yesterday. Should Tehran try anything, “we wipe them out.” Somewhere, a 2003 bingo card just got its final square.
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