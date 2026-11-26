Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Chaim Goldberg/Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

It’s Thursday, November 26, and there is something almost insulting about the way the judges had to deliver their message to the attorney general that Benjamin Netanyahu’s indictment was on thin ice. They asked her once and were turned down. They hoped she would accept the president’s invitation to talks, and were disappointed. They summoned her and got a flat no. In the end they forced her to come. Even then, after hearing that Case 4000 was dead and Case 2000 had never even been born, she promised to think about it.