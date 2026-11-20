Explosion of infrastructure in southern Lebanon, as seen from the Israeli side. August 10, 2026. (Ayal Margolin/FLASH90)

It’s Friday, November 20, and did you know that young Americans now say of a singer, or a series, or a phenomenon that it’s “so Tel Aviv”? Israelis would surely think it means chic, spontaneous, alive. But in fact, as I learned this week on a visit to the United States, it means something fake and twisted.

Most users of the expression haven’t visited Tel Aviv, because they are very young and because for three years there have been no tourists here. Tel Aviv is Israel, and Israel is a very problematic brand, in free fall. In this case, the press reports are neither premature nor exaggerated.

The Disney Corporation has been casting a spell on children for nearly a century, but the nature of the spell changes. The rule at Disney is that for children, every three years counts as a generation. Someone who saw “Pocahontas” at age three or four will remember it all his life, but his little sister (born three years after him) will already grow up on “Toy Story,” and their nephew will grow up on “Inside Out.”

And what is Israel’s latest hit in America? Israel’s last relevant story in the Democratic Party dates roughly to the 1970s: young Senator Biden meets Golda Meir, who tells him that Israel’s secret weapon is that “we have nowhere else to go.” No wonder that during Operation Guardian of the Walls, when Benjamin Netanyahu was surprised by the strength of the criticism in the administration, President Biden told him: “This is no longer the party of Scoop Jackson” (Henry “Scoop” Jackson, a staunchly pro-Israel senator who served 30 years). Golda is gone and Jackson is gone, and since Israel’s disavowal of the Oslo Accords in the wake of the bloody intifada, that story too has withered. Where are the days when the Democratic U.S. president, Bill Clinton, would eat falafel in Kiryat Moshe in the middle of the night after a state visit?

To Republicans, Israel offered a more varied story: identical hawkish positions on fundamentalist Islam (especially after 9/11), a Judeo-Christian alliance mainly with the evangelicals, and in recent years an identification between the leaders based on a shared war against the domestic judicial system and, not that the two are comparable, the Iranian enemy.

The stories fade fast: evangelical clergy speak with concern about the situation among the younger generation, which connects more to the civil rights story. The glory of the fight against Iran evaporated when it became clear that the trauma of the Iraq War prevents ground operations and thwarts a decisive outcome, while energy prices in the United States soared.

Is it reversible? Yes. Professor Jonathan Sarna, an expert on the history of American Jewry, said that the American attitude toward Israel was cool until the film “Exodus” in 1960, which spread the Zionist narrative from coast to coast. No wonder Israel went, in that decade, from an almost untouchable state whose leader was smuggled into meetings with the U.S. president at unofficial locations to partner number one.

In short, we need a new story.

The wonder is that these days, at least for a narrow but critical slice in the United States, such a story is emerging: the American defense establishment is looking on in astonishment at the betrayal of the Middle Eastern partners, at their cowardice. The base in Qatar that was meant to be a forward position is evacuated before a war instead of being reinforced, and the Saudis tremble with fear even at repairing the bases damaged on their territory. Israel, by contrast, offers partnership, hospitality, combat experience and advanced technology. Far from enough, but a reminder that every era demands its own hit of the moment.

MK Avigdor Liberman, chairman of the Knesset’s temporary Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, and MK Elazar Stern during a committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, November 16, 2026. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Haredi MKs now speak of Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman with shining eyes. Seven years passed between the day he went overnight from an insider in the courts of the rebbes and rabbis to their great nightmare, and the day he made the entire trip back with a single statement. Him they know; Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot less. Him they rely on, and with him they want to do business.

The mission is ambitious: to form, through a single axis, over the head of Rabbi Dov Lando, a government that wins the confidence of 61 Knesset members. The rest are supposed to arrive by remote control, or by domino. Naftali Bennett, will come, though he drops hints of war on draft evasion, because he will collapse under the Change Bloc’s pressure to replace Netanyahu. Eisenkot will fall into line for similar reasons. And on the other side: Rabbi Hirsch will bow his head before Rabbi Lando, the right-wing Hasidim Porush and Stark will surrender under pressure, and Shas, as is its way, will not raise its head against the Ashkenazim.

For two weeks now this has reminded me of another plan, and eventually I remembered which. In 2013, Jerusalem residents woke up to shocking news: Liberman and Shas leader Aryeh Deri had decided for them who would be mayor, Moshe Leon, an accountant who then lived in Givatayim and was considered close to both. Deri would bring Shas, Shas would drag the Haredim after it, and from the other side Liberman would bring the Likudniks. Since these represent 70 percent of voters, the election is really a technical matter.

But in the middle of the night it turned out otherwise. The incumbent mayor, Nir Barkat, managed to bring a sect of Hasidism to his side. The Likudniks, for their part, saw no particular reason to obey an order from above. Leon himself learned the lesson, stayed in the city and in the municipal opposition for another five years, and since then has been elected twice and is doing well.

The moral is clear. Bennett currently refuses to fall in line with the new diktat on the Haredi issue. Perhaps it will happen in the end, but the sum of his actions shows how hard he is trying to sabotage a government founded on a draft-evasion law. The same is happening on the other side. Shas has already made clear it will not join the government, at least not in the first stage before a draft law is passed, and that means the Arab Ra’am party is also needed. The bandwidth will make it very hard to allow two core election promises to be broken at once: both sitting with the Arabs and sitting with the Haredim.

And another flashback: the year is 2018, and Liberman convenes the Defense Ministry’s legal advisers at the ministry and draws a triangle on a sheet of paper. I want, he says, a law acceptable to the army, to the High Court, and to the rabbis. That failed, because of the opposition of one rebbe. You will still regret this, Liberman tells them. They did indeed regret it. And once again they find themselves in the same Bermuda Triangle.



This is an excerpt from my weekly column in Israel Hayom.



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English Editor: Ari Tatarka

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